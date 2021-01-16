WEDCO Health District has been notified that it will receive no COVID vaccines for the week of Jan. 18-22.
Each Friday WEDCO learns how many vaccine doses it will receive for the following week.
The first phase of vaccinations has been completed, and when vaccine doses become available, Phase 1B will begin focusing mostly on people 70 years of age or older.
Once vaccine doses become available, registration will begin on wedcohealth.org. COVID Clinics where the vaccines will be administered will be held on Friday at the Scott County Public Health building on Washington Street in Georgetown.
To date, WEDCO has vaccinated 800 people in Scott County, mostly first responders and non-hospital health care workers, including 400 last week.
The demand is greater than the supply, but as soon as additional vaccines become available, the public will be alerted, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO.
Watch WEDCO’s Facebook page or the News-Graphic for updates on the availability of vaccines and when to register.