One person is dead after charging a Scott County sheriff’s deputy, said an investigator with the Kentucky State Police.
Deputies were called to a domestic dispute In the Homestead subdivision on Frankfort Pike Tuesday night. A deputy shot and killed an individual when they charged toward the deputy, said KSP Trooper Stewart Jackson.
Neighbors reported on Homestead’s Facebook page as many as six shots fired and later witnessed police giving CPR to someone.
The name or gender of the deceased or of the deputy involved were not released.
The incident is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.