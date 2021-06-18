A motion to hire Billy Parker Jr. as the new superintendent of Scott County Schools was unanimously approved shortly before midnight Thursday.
School board member Susan Duncan, who served on the search committee, made the motion to hire Parker and to begin contract negotiations.
Duncan’s motion was made following a marathon 5 hour and 15 minute executive session in which the board reviewed the finalists. The search committee interviewed the finalists over several nights this week.
Parker has served in multiple positions with the school system, most recently as assistant superintendent of Operations. He joined the Scott County Schools system in 2016 as director of facilities. He had previously served as principal at Kit Carson Elementary School in Madison County and was assistant principal at Franklin County Early Learning Village East. He taught for eight years at Collins Lane Elementary in Frankfort.
Parker is a Scott County native and graduated from Scott County High School in 1996. He is a Georgetown College graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, as well as a Master of Arts in Education with Instructional Technology endorsement. He is a National Board Certified teacher and earned a second Master’s degree with Instructional Leadership endorsement from Eastern Kentucky University.
School board members entered an executive session at 6:33 p.m. as an anxious and packed crowd waited. Within days following the retirement announcement by Dr. Kevin Hub, the board announced plans to move quickly and announce a new superintendent by mid-June. The newly hired superintendent would work beside Hub until his Dec. 1 retirement date.
According to Duncan’s motion Parker would officially become superintendent Dec. 1, 2021. Parker was hired by Hub shortly after he became superintendent.
Before calling the executive session, board chair Diana Brooker addressed the audience.
“I want to assure everyone in this room and everyone in the community that this board has worked diligently to find a new superintendent,” said Brooker.
Questions have been raised about the speed of the search and transparency of the process. Hub made his retirement announcement barely a month ago in May, and despite calls for transparency by this newspaper and Scott United, a group of community and business leaders, the board has released little information prior to the announcement Thursday.
The finalists were asked if their names could be made public and one declined, Brooker told the crowd.
“We had a candidate who asked (that their name be withheld) and we obliged,” she said. "I don’t want to put anyone’s job in jeopardy. That’s not what we are here to do.”
The timing of the search — at the end of the school year — appeared to benefit the school system as the contracts for many superintendents ends June 30. By moving forward with the search process now, the board believed the pool of candidates would be deeper than if they waited closer to Hub’s retirement date.
