A 2 percent pay raise for certified teachers, $1 per hour increase for classified employees and $1.50 per hour increase for bus drivers is being considered by the Scott County Board of Education.
Superintendent Billy Parker issued a memo to school system employees Friday afternoon outlining the proposal.
“A raise like this would obligate all of the new funding that we received from the state,” Parker said in the memo.
Parker noted the school system received just over $1.1 million in new revenue from the state budget to increase salaries.
“To provide some context, to increase salaries across the district by 1 percent would cost $636,545.06 every year moving forward,” Parker said.
A challenge for Scott County is the state SEEK formula, which is based upon a previous year’s student enrollment and attendance. As a growing school district, state funding for Scott County is typically underfunded by 100-to-300 students each year. Because of the pandemic, SEEK is being funded at 2018-19 attendance numbers, increasing the pressure on the school system, Parker said.
“We still have to provide services for those students,” Parker said. "COVID relief funds have been helpful to address this need. We have been forced to use these monies to close gaps. Districts without growth had more options for their COVID funds.”
A number of teachers and staff asked the school board to consider raises during the most recent school board member. Several requested a 5 percent pay increase, while others also requested a one-time bonus in addition to a pay hike.
The pay increase proposal will be discussed at a future school board meeting.
