Incumbent Scott County magistrate Kelly Corman easily survived a challenge, while newcomer Ryan Pratt captured a sea on the fiscal court, according to unofficial election results.
All other magistrates and the judge-executive were unopposed.
Republican Corman defeated Democrat Vincent Morris 2,600 votes to 1,348 to continue to represent the Fourth District.
Davila, a Democrat, was appointed to the fiscal court earlier this year, but fell to GOP candidate Pratt, the son of State Representative Philip Pratt. Ryan Pratt pulled 1,985 votes over Davila’s 1,462.
Rick Hostetler, First District, Robert Jones, Second District, Chad Wallace, Third District, Dwayne Ellison, Fifth District and David Livingston, Seventh District, were each elected unopposed. All but Jones are incumbents. Jones defeated incumbent Alvin Lyons in the primary and was unopposed in the general election.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington was also re-elected unopposed when Democrat challenger Charlie Hoffman withdrew from the race earlier in the campaign.
Every member of the Scott County Fiscal Court is a Republican.
In another race, incumbent Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson defeated Ben Sargent for re-election, Johnson pulled 13,698 votes of 67.92 percent of the ballots cast over Sargaret’s 6,470 votes.