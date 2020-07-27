The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled changes for Hemingway Place. The changes are necessary for the ongoing project to progress.
Monday, July 27 – 6 a.m. and until further notice
Hemingway Place will have right in and right out movements only at milepoint 7.2 along US 62. Tthe left turn movements are to utilize the newly constructed U-Turn lanes. Hemingway Place will only have right in and right out movements currently and after the project has been completed.
The cross-over for left turn movements into Hemingway Place will be open in the upcoming weeks.
