School employee resigns after accidentally sending inappropriate photo to students

A Scott County Schools employee resigned earlier this month after apparently accidentally sending an inappropriate photo to some of her students
"On the morning of August 18, 2022, we were made aware of a photograph of an employee circulating on social media,” stated a press released from Scott County Schools. "Early afternoon on the same day, the individual resigned and is no longer employed by Scott County Schools.”
The photo was apparently accidentally sent to students via the Remind app, which is used by teachers to remind students of assignments.
The Georgetown Police Department has investigated and determined that no crime was committed, said Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood.
The photo circulated was of the employee from the waist up, holding her hands in strategic locations. Officials believe the intended recipient was a boyfriend, but some students shared the photo on social media.
“Prosecutors saw the photo and determined no crime was committed,” Allgood said. Police investigated other rumors associated with the event, and could find no evidence of a crime, he said.
The school system declined to identify the employee or the location where the employee worked because no charges were filed and the employee immediately resigned.