School employee resigns after accidentally sending inappropriate photo to students

A Scott County Schools employee resigned earlier this month after apparently accidentally sending an inappropriate photo to some of her students

"On the morning of August 18, 2022, we were made aware of a photograph of an employee circulating on social media,” stated a press released from Scott County Schools. "Early afternoon on the same day, the individual resigned and is no longer employed by Scott County Schools.”

