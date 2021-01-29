Scott County Schools has announced a reduced bus transportation rotating schedule due to inadequate staffing in the district during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new plan would reduce the number of bus routes for SCS beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
"To be equitable, every bus rider will be impacted one week between now and spring break," states the press release. "The week your bus route does not run, we hope that as many families as possible will make arrangements to get their students to and from school. If this is impossible, the absence will be excused."
The first week from Monday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 5, the following buses will not be running their usual routes:
— Bus #63 - Southern Elementary School, Georgetown Middle School, Great Crossing High School
— Bus #82 - Northern Elementary School, Scott County Middle School, Scott County High School
— Bus #117 - Creekside Elementary School, Royal Springs Middle School, Scott County High School
— Bus #1403 - Lemons Mill Elementary School, Georgetown Middle School, Great Crossing High School
– Bus #1405 - Garth Elementary School, Georgetown Middle School, Great Crossing High School
— Bus #1501 - Stamping Ground Elementary School, Scott County Middle School, Great Crossing High School
— Bus #1702 - Anne Mason Elementary School
— Bus #1705 - Eastern Elementary School, Royal Springs Middle School, Scott County High School
Families of students who take these routes are encouraged to find alternate means of transportation for the upcoming week.
This announcement comes after the Scott County Board of Education voted to resume full-time in-person instruction last week the day following teachers and staff receiving their first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The upcoming schedule for bus numbers and routes for the next seven weeks can be found on the Scott County Schools website here.