Beginning Nov. 30, all schools in the Scott County school system will hold virtual classes for the remainder of the calendar year.
“In-person classes will cease in all Scott County schools, K-12, at least until Jan. 6 of the new year, and we will be going to virtual classes,” said Superintendent Kevin Hub. “We’ll make an evaluation closer to Jan. 6 as to what happens after that."
The school system had already planned for virtual enrichment and remediation instruction on Nov. 23, 24 before the Thanksgiving holiday next week, in order to give the buildings a deep cleaning.
Gov. Andy Beshear made a wide-range of restrictions including shutting down schools in an effort to curb the surging number of COVID-19 cases throughout Kentucky. Scott County is at the red alert status with high risk COVID spreading. October is tracking to have the largest number of confirmed cases for Scott County with 38 new cases Tuesday.
“I support the governor’s decision,” Hub said. “We always knew one of two things might close down the schools. One was COVID transmissions in the schools. The other would be the lack of staff members. We were already nearing the point where that was going to be an issue. Scott County has so many staff members quarantined, it wasn’t going to be long before we were going to have to make a decision.”
Beshear gave school systems the option to keep elementary schools open, but Hub said all K-12 schools would be closed.
Also, on Wednesday the Kentucky High School Athletic Association pushed the start of winter sports, such as basketball, to Jan. 4. The football playoffs are set to be held this weekend, but Hub said it was unclear what the status of the playoffs are.
While competition cannot be held until Jan. 4 for winter sports, Hub said he was unsure about practices because some restrictions also include the number of people allowed to gather.
Beshear’s announcement includes all private schools, although the News-Graphic could not confirm area school plans at press time.
