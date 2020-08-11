Based on the recommendation made yesterday by Governor Andy Beshear, Scott County Schools will open for in person classes on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Our teachers have been preparing for in person instruction. We want to allow ample time for each teacher to fully prepare for distance learning for all students to start the year. Therefore, school in Scott County is scheduled to begin virtually on September 8.
During the press conference, Governor Beshear recommended that schools delay reopening based on the total number of cases of COVID-19 statewide and the increasing positivity rate as well as the increase in the number of children testing positive for the virus. Scott County Schools will continue to work closely with our local department of public health regarding the safe return to school when recommended by government officials.
Schools will be in contact with families in Scott County soon regarding plans for virtual open house programs. Each school will provide additional information about virtual/distance learning.