The announcement was via email to teachers and school system staff members about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hub has served as superintendent for Scott County Schools since 2016. During his tenure Hub worked with community leaders to secure a tax increase that enabled the school system to build a second high school, Great Crossing High School, a ninth elementary school, Creekside Elementary and expansions or renovations at Georgetown Middle and Stamping Ground Elementary.
Plans are also under way to construct a new building and campus for Scott County High School and renovate the existing high school for Scott County Middle School. The new SCHS is projected to be completed by fall 2024.
Hub’s resignation will be formally presented to the Scott County Board of Education at its meeting on May 12. It is expected plans for the search for a new superintendent will be presented at the same meeting.
“It is the priority of the board to have the right person in place as soon as possible to continue our progress without interruption,” said Diana Brooker, board chair. “We are looking for an outstanding leader for Scott County Schools to continue our trajectory of success.”
