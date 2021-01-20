The Scott County Board of Education voted to reopen schools to five-day in-person learning beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27 at a special-called meeting Tuesday night.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of returning to in-person schooling. This comes off the heals of WEDCO's announcement that all Scott County School teachers and staff will have the opportunity to be vaccinated on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said 1,572 teachers and staff members are on the immunization roster, with 198 declining to receive the vaccine.
"Nearly 1,600 are going to get the vaccine if they choose to do so," Hub said. "They believe in each week on Mondays is when they get their doses of vaccines, so we will move forward with a plan to have that vaccination done all day next Tuesday."
WEDCO has planned everything accordingly, even closing their doors Tuesday, Jan. 26 to strictly vaccinate teachers and staff of Scott County Schools, Hub said.
"Each provider has a proven track record of doing 30 vaccinations in an hour," Hub said. "She (Dr. Crystal Miller of WEDCO) believes she's going to have seven providers. That's 210 per hour."
The vaccinations would begin at 9 a.m. Hub added that the lunch hour would decrease to 100 vaccinations in that hour to accommodate breaks, and from 1 - 4 p.m. would be another 210 vaccinations per hour.
There was some pushback, with board members Stephanie Powers and Kevin Kidwell voting against returning to in-person learning so soon after teachers and staff receive the vaccine. Both cited unexpected reactions to the vaccine and the capability's of WEDCO to vaccinate that many people in one day.
"Sometimes you get vaccines and feel groggy the next day or sometimes you have a reaction," Powers said. "I feel like it's just proper protocol that we'll vaccinate and come back when we've got all our ducks in a row."
Powers went on to suggest waiting until the following Monday for in-person learning to return. But ultimately was outnumbered in favor of returning to in-person instruction Jan. 27.
Hub also mentioned concerns regarding student transportation and bus routes, as well as accommodations for staff that may require them doing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.