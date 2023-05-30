Arraignment

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies attend the arraignment.

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning via Zoom at the Scott County Justice Center.

Sheangshang was denied bail and a preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, June 6.

Sheangshang appears via Zoom in the SC courtroom.

