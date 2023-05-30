Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning via Zoom at the Scott County Justice Center.
Sheangshang was denied bail and a preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, June 6.
Over a dozen law enforcement officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Tony Hampton, sat in the courtroom to observe the proceedings.
Sheangshang has been charged with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking and deposition of an automobile.
Sheangshang was arraigned on similar charges last week in Fayette County, and additional charges appear likely. Just as he did in Fayette County, Sheangshang appeared via Zoom and was in a wheelchair. Other than acknowledging the charges, he did not say much.
Conley, a four-year veteran with he sheriff’s office, was shot and killed about 4:48 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Exit 127 on I-75. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.
Sheangshang fled and is accused of taking a van from a Georgetown couple and later shooting a Lexington man and taking his vehicle. Sheangshang was captured in Lexington a short time later. He has an extensive criminal record including convictions for kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to 20 years in prison before he was paroled.
Leading up to the shooting, Sheangshang was the person of interest in a number of burglaries in multiple counties in the area. On May 18, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers issued an alert for Sheangshang for a series of thefts from neighborhood garages.
Conley’s funeral will be Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in the Scott County High School gymnasium at 1080 Cardinal Drive. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 in the SCHS gymnasium from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Doors will open for seating only at 10 a.m. The procession to the cemetery will leave the high school, turn right onto Cardinal Drive to South Cincinnati Pike, left on Main Street, left on Cherry Blossom Way, right on U.S. 62 into downtown Cynthiana, right onto Pike Street to the cemetery on the right.
Burial will be following Thursday services at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana. Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for the family can be made at Field and Main Bank, 103 East Bridge St. Cynthiana, KY, 41031. Make the the donation, “In Memory of Caleb Conley.” Donations can also be mailed to Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031. A gofundme page has also been set up by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office titled, “Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.”
