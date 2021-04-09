The man shot by a Georgetown police officer during an alleged carjacking incident at McDonald’s on Connector Road has died. He was originally taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, stated a Kentucky State Police news release.
The body is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
The police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse. The identity of the police officers has not been identified.
At the request of the Georgetown Police Department, the investigation has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police and its Critical Incident Response Team.
About 6:57 a.m. Friday a 911 call alerted police that a man was attempting to steal cars at gun point near the Marathon station on Connector road, said the chief. Officers responded and officers spotted a man matching the description leave Marathon in a pickup truck and head down Connector Road, police said.
“The vehicle stopped in a parking lot on Connector at which time the male suspect immediately fled from officers on foot,” states the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page. “Pursuing officers observed that the suspect was armed with a handgun. The suspect then attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle at gunpoint in the (McDonald’s) drive through. When that attempt was unsuccessful the subject approached a second vehicle occupied by two individuals.
“While attempting to remove the driver from the car at gunpoint, responding officers intervened and when the suspect pointed his weapon at officers, the officers fired, striking the suspect. No officers were injured in the incident.”
Multiple witnesses have posted versions of the incident on social media. Bosse said the suspect was driving a pickup truck. Witnesses have said police shot out the tires of a pickup truck in the McDonald’s parking lot, and the suspect then attempted to take another vehicle before the shooting occurred.