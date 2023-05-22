Partly cloudy. High around 80F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 7:50 am
I-75 Exit 127 Southbound is closed and there is a heavy police presence following a shooting.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting of a Scott County deputy.
The deputy has been taken to UK Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.
