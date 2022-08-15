Toyota Motor Manufacturing workers were evacuated from a few buildings this morning after a chemical mix up created an orange cloud of fumes.
Michael Hennigan, director Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Management, told the News-Graphic during a brief phone call that a tanker truck had “accidentally released 80 pounds of chemicals that were able to mix.”
The concoction created an orange cloud that caused the evacuation of Paint 2 and Paint 3. Some workers have said Line 2 and Line 3 team members were offered different options regarding work to allow assessment and cleanup to occur. Anonymous tips also stated some members in Paint 2 and Paint 3 won’t have access to retrieve their personal belongings until the area is clear, which could take several hours.
Hennigan said one person who was in the room at the time of the chemical contamination was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He added the individual was present when the gaseous cloud formed, taking a “face full” of the chemical byproduct.
No information was released on which chemicals were mixed, though Hennigan said he has an idea of what they could be. He added he would release that information at a later time.
Crews are working to “flood” the contaminated area with 3,000 gallons of water to “make it safe” by diluting the chemical reaction, he said.
There is no current danger to the public and the contamination remains contained within the Toyota property at this time, Hennigan said.