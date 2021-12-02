Georgetown police have recovered the U-Haul truck used in the theft of an ATM machine from a Stock Yards Bank branch.
The ATM machine was not in the truck, said Georgetown Asst. Police Chief Darrin Allgood. The truck is being processed Thursday morning, Allgood said.
Sometime around Tuesday night/Wednesday morning the ATM was stolen from Stock Yards Bank on West Showalter Drive.
Surveillance video shows a person in dark clothing going to a construction site by nearby Scott County Public Library and driving a forklift over to the bank and lifting the ATM. Police believe the ATM actually fell off the forklift into nearby bushes before it was retrieved by the thief.
The ATM was reported missing around 5 a.m. Wednesday when a bank customer drove up to use the ATM and realized the awning was damaged and wires and papers were scattered around the site.
The incident remains under investigation.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.