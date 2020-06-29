UPDATE: An 11-year-old boy was among the two fatalities yesterday in a seven-car pileup on I-64.
Brody Banek, 11, of South Bend, Ind. and his aunt Donna Banek, 48 of Lexington died when they slowed down for another accident ahead and were struck from behind by a box truck driven by Evan M. Barnett slammed into their vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
“The impact of the collision is believed to have killed the victims immediately in the passenger car,” said the sheriff’s office. “The driver of the box truck was believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision as well as distracted by a mobile device.
“Toxicology reports are pending, but the driver made admissions to investigators about earlier use of controlled substances prior to operating the vehicle and being distracted.”Barnett has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, second degree and is currently lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.
The accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-64 near the Scott County/Fayette counties line. The fatal accident occurred near Exit 69 in Scott County.
A witness described the scene as a “war zone.”
The two will be buried in South Bend, Ind. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Deputy Chris Tudor of the Scott County-Georgetown Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.
Two other people were injured in the first accident and hospitalized.
