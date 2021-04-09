The Kentucky State Police and its Critical Response Team have taken over the investigation of a shooting Friday morning involving a Georgetown police officer.
Police were alerted to an individual who was attempting to break into cars in the Connector Road area, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse.
Police responded and observed a man fitting the description who turned into the McDonalds parking lot driving a pickup truck. Witnesses said he attempted to carjack several vehicles which were waiting in the drive through lanes at the McDonalds.
Officers observed a weapon and at some point he pointed a gun at the officer who shot him, Bosse said.
The victim has been taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His identity and condition were not released.