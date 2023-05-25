Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
A candlelight vigil will be held tonight (Thursday) for Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday.
The vigil will be held in the Scott County Courthouse Square, near the Georgetown City Hall, at 8 p.m. Main and Hamilton streets will closed for the vigil.
The public is encouraged to attend and are asked to bring their own candles.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.