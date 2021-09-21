Two annual events to discard difficult items around the house will be held in the next few weeks.
Up first is the annual Waste Tire Collection event, which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the state Department of Highways garage at 815 East Main St. Extended in Georgetown. The times will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Passenger tires, with or without rims, truck tires, agriculture tires, lawn tractor tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires and golf cart tires are accepted.
Not acceptable are foam-filled tires, calcium-filled tires, heavy equipment (OTR) tires, solid tires with/without pressed on rims, rubber tracks and no tire with a bead greater than 1.75 inches.
Tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycling businesses cannot participate.
Questions can be directed to the Scott County Solid Waste office at 502-863-7850. This event is being sponsored by the Scott County Fiscal Court and the state Division of Waste Management.
On Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will hold its annual Super Recycling Day. The event will be held at TMMK, but the exact gates and location will be announced closer to the date.
Household waste, electronic waste and documents that need to be shredded will be accepted.
Items that can be turned in include: batteries, paint and paint materials, metal polishes, solvents and degreasers, furniture strippers, TV sets, personal computers, laptops, printers, VCRs, DVD players, ink cartridges, cell phones, cordless phones, etc.
Super Recycling Day is sponsored by TMMK, Green Metals Inc., City of Georgetown and Scott County Fiscal Court.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.