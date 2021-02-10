Ice, sleet and snow accumulations are possible in Scott County throughout tonight into tomorrow, and may potentially cause havoc on roadways and power lines in the process.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Scott County Tuesday from 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. However, at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, this advisory was upgraded to a winter storm warning, with snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch.
Matthew Dixon, meteorologist at the University of Kentucky, said the winter weather storm may be one of the worst the area has seen since 2009 in regards to ice.
“This is the first significant winter storm we’ve seen in quite some time,” Dixon said. “It’s pretty tough to forecast because you have to look at the temperature profile throughout the atmosphere. Even a small shift in temperature can have an impact on the type of precipitation you see on the surface.”
The large amounts of ice accumulations possible Wednesday night and throughout Thursday are especially concerning to Dixon.
“This morning was just the start of the impact,” he said. “When you go up to one-quarter of an inch, you’re going to have a lot more impacts. There’s always a chance of power outages. You put more weight on the power lines.”
J.R. Brandenburg, director of the Scott County Road Department said his office pre-treated the roads Tuesday and Wednesday morning and will keep an eye on things throughout the winter storm.
“We went out and put a layer of salt on everything knowing this was going to move in today,” he said. “Then, it started snowing again earlier, so we’ve been out this morning again putting another layer of salt on everything. Everything turned terribly slick this morning.”
As long as accumulations stick primarily to ice and snow, Brandenburg said the road department should not have any issue keeping the roads as clear as possible.
“As long as it isn’t pure rain,” he said. “If it rains, it washes the salt off that we’ve applied, but you still keep a certain amount on there. We’re always just watching the temperatures, the radar information from two or three different sites and on standby to see what’s happening.”
But as of noon on Wednesday, Scott County Sheriff’s Office had already responded to 16 non-injury accidents, four accidents where injuries were being treated and 11 motorist assists, said Sgt. Eddie Hart.
“Based on the forecast, we knew that this time was going to be somewhat busy,” Hart said. “But they’re anticipating for this evening to be not only more bad roadways, but with the ice we typically see larger trees and tree limbs come down on our county roads. That’s a concern of ours.”
Georgetown Police Department had responded to six non-injury accidents before noon Wednesday, said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
“We will have guys that will be ready to come in,” Allgood said. “We can always call in the next shift if it gets too bad. Some of the guys may have to work longer than scheduled.”
Hart said the sheriff’s office will also be in full force to keep the citizens of Scott County safe as weather conditions worsen.
“Not only will we have extra deputies out, but we’re working with the county roads department to go out and clear roadways. Power companies also notified us they’ll have extra trucks in the area for downed power lines.”
Hart said these accidents have not been limited to any one particular area.
“Accidents occurred not only on side roads, but pretty much every road from major corridors I-64 and I-75, to 460 going from Frankfort and Paris was very hazardous,” Hart said.
Police added that call volumes tend to escalate during winter storms, and Allgood encouraged those calling for assistance to be as patient as possible.
The last major winter weather storms to affect Scott County were in March 2015 where Lexington Regional Airport saw 17.1 inches of snow and in January 2009 where ice accumulations in the area were up to one inch, Dixon said.
When inclement weather like this strikes, Dixon said it’s always better to be prepared.
“If you can stay home, stay home,” he said. “Work remotely and stay off those roads if possible. Make sure you have an extra flashlight or candles if need be.”
If residents must leave their homes, Allgood said it’s important to keep their vehicle equally as prepared.
“I would stay in unless you really, really have to go somewhere,” he said. “If you do have to leave, give a little extra drive time to your destination. Make sure you have warm clothes and blankets in that car in case you were to get stranded. Keep a cell phone on you and keep you gas tank full.”
If there is an emergency, call 911. If there are any downed power lines or outages, contact Kentucky Utilities at 1-800-981-0600.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.