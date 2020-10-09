Mount Sterling - Great Crossing came into tonight's game against Montgomery County looking for revenge from a close loss last year and looking to get first-year head coach Ricky Bowling his first win as Warhawks head coach.
In a district game that could prove to be a pivotal turning point for the Warhawks, Great Crossing let everyone know that they have a bright future ahead of them, with a 44-8 blowout of Montgomery County.
"It feels amazing, obviously," said coach Ricky Bowling. "A huge milestone for me and my coaching career, but more importantly for this program...with all that said, I am going to enjoy this and going to cherish it for the rest of my life," Bowling added.
The game started about as perfect as one could have hoped for, if you were on Great Crossing's sidelines. On Montgomery County's first drive, Caleb Shively stepped in front of a wayward pass for a Great Crossing interception, setting them up in prime field position.
Great Crossing's first offensive drive would stall, settling for three points. But the defense picked right back up where Shively left off, as the very next possession, Montgomery County's Alex Hatton would fumble the snap, leading to a scoop-and-score by Cayden Allen to put Great Crossing up 10-0. Allen would have two fumble recoveries on the night for the Warhawks.
The Great Crossing defense was swarming Hatton all night long, getting constant pressure on the quarterback.
"Any time you force turnovers and they turn into points, that means your defense is flying around and getting to the football. Good things happen," said Coach Ricky Bowling.
Great Crossing quarterback, Jake Broughton, said that Great Crossing's defense made the game easier for the Warhawks' offense.
"It made it easier, I didn't have to stay on the field as long, our offense came out, we were fresh, we were able to drive down the field," Broughton said.
Following the first scoop-and-score, Great Crossing answered again with another fumble recovery for a touchdown, this time by way of Oryend Fisher, for one of his two fumble recoveries on the night.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jake Broughton shined in a game that Great Crossing needed to win to make a statement. Broughton threw for 60 yards and one touchdown, a 29 yard curl route that went the distance thanks to some elusive moves from wide receiver Jacob Coulter. Broughton also rushed for for an extra 40 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Broughton said he felt good once he got into a rhythm, driving the ball down field and making the right reads.
"It felt great going down hill, I was running the ball just like Coach Bowling teaches me. I was getting positive yards each time. It felt great," Broughton said.
Despite being out-gained 212 to 182 in total yards, mostly due a short field on every possession for Great Crossing, the Warhawks terrorized Montgomery County whenever they put their offense on the field and Sophomore linebacker, Cayden Allen, played a huge part in the five turnover performance for the Warhawks' defense.
"We live for times like this said," Allen said. "Once you focus on the film, things start to slow down so you start to see where the ball is going....and it just came to me. I just made the plays," Allen continued.
Great Crossing led 31-0 at halftime and there was no let up once the second half started. With a running clock on their side, Great Crossing pounced first to give themselves a 38-0 on a Jake Broughton quarterback keeper from nine yards out. This 38-0 lead only lasted for a little, as Montgomery would finally score their first points of the game on the next drive.
However, the moment of the game for this Great Crossing team came when they doused head coach Ricky Bowling in his first Gatorade bath with one minute remaining in the game, signifying a hopeful turning point for a program that has shown that it has what it takes to be competitive in a tough district.
With Lexington powerhouse Frederick Douglass looming on the Horizon for Great Crossing, coach Bowling said that they're going to prepare as they would for any other opponent and just enjoy the win.