Although it has yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Scott County’s first responders will likely receive the Moderna vaccine around Christmas week.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved last week and is already being administered at various points around Kentucky. The Moderna vaccine is expected be receive approval this week, and shipments are likely to start this weekend. Both vaccines require two doses.
The Pfizer vaccine must be store in sub-zero temperatures, while the Moderna vaccine is a little easier to store. The capability of sub-zero storage is at least one factor in the state’s determination which vaccine goes where. The Moderna vaccine will only be given to adults. The company has started testing in teenagers, but so far it has not accumulated enough data for the FDA to use in anyone under 21 years of age.
The Pfizer vaccine will be used for long-term care facility patients under federal guidance. Georgetown Community Hospital will be responsible for providing vaccines to its health care workers.
WEDCO Health District will oversee he vaccination of non-hospital health care workers and Scott County first responders such as EMTs, ambulance drivers, law enforcement, etc. Once those individuals have been vaccinated, the vaccinations will be rolled out to the next tier which will likely be essential workers depending upon how much supply remains. The actual tier of individuals who will receive vaccinations following first responders has not been determined, such as who is an essential worker and in what order will the vaccination be provided.