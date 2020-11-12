Although the county is in the high red alert level for COVID-19, Scott County Schools will continue in-person classes through next week, announced Superintendent Kevin Hub.
In an email to school employees Hub said the COVID spread in Scott County was not being traced back to the school system.
“As long as the transmission of COVID-19 within our schools remains low, and we have the staff to operate safely, we will keep the in-person option available in Scott County,” Hub said in the email. “Parents in Scott County always have the option to choose virtual learning if it meets the needs of their family.”
The school system’s database shows only 58 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since in-person instruction began in October.
“Although the incidence rate and number of positive cases continue to increase throughout Kentucky, district data does not indicate a trend of COVID-19 spreading as a result of school exposure,” Hub said. “Our masking and safety protocols are working. In Scott County Schools, we average fewer than three positive student cases per day and less than one positive staff case per day.
“Additionally, no one placed into quarantine from school exposure has tested positive.”
Gov. Andy Beshear had recommended any county that fell into the red level, close in-person and begin immediately virtual instruction. Howevr, the governor said the final decision could be made between the local public health department and the school system.
Last week, the WEDCO Health District began calculating the local statistics began state data was lagging about a week behind due to the amount of time required for contact tracing. Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, has praised the school system and its safety protocols and said the county’s COVID spread was being traced to family and community gatherings and the failure of some not to wear a mask in public.
There will be no in-person instruction during Thanksgiving week to allow the school system to do a deep cleaning in all school facilities in order to be ready following the holiday.