Those who have appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the WEDCO Health District this Friday, Feb. 5, should go to the Scott County Public Library.
The change of location is due to the number of vaccine doses available — about 700 — and the need for more space, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
The increase in doses is due in part to leftover vaccines from the allotment set aside for educators, she said.
Currently, first dose vaccinations are still being provided to first responders, non-hospital healthcare workers, educators and people over the age of 70. Second doses are being provided to first responders who received their first does the first week of January.
An appointment is necessary in order to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made by visiting www.wedcohealth.org and click on the COVID-19 button.
Each Friday, WEDCO learns how many vaccine doses they will receive for the following week, and at 9 a.m. Monday, appointments can be made on the website. WEDCO will only make the number of appointments for which it has vaccine doses.
If the number of doses is 300 or less, the vaccines will be given at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street. But if a larger number of doses is available, the location may move to the library in order to accommodate the larger numbers. Watch WEDCO’s Facebook page or the News-Graphic for more information.
Once you have an appointment, an email will be sent verifying the appointment and location.