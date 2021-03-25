For nearly 40 years, Stella Walters has been serving up snacks in different forms and at various sporting events all around Scott County.
"Bill Hamilton had this old station wagon. I mean, it was a wreck," Walters said. "We started — in baseball— doing concessions out of the back of this old station wagon at the baseball field."
From baseball, Walters moved on to basketball and followed her kids as they grew into high school sports working concessions for those games, too.
She has seen many of the current coaches grow up from little kids playing sports, she said.
Chris Willhite, a current Scott County assistant coach, and his family have been a big part of concessions, as well, Walters said.
"I was (teaching) in school at Southern (Elementary) for 28 years," she said. "So, you know, you just get to know all the kids. I feel like it's all a big family. I love it."
Walters started in concessions with Scott County, but with the new addition of Great Crossing High School, she knew she had to work both concession stands.
"I feel like they're all my kids," Walters said.
“It's worked out great because the games ... there may be three games a season that are the same night. And the way I handle that, I go to one, one night, and the next night I'll go to the other."
One of the dishes she has enjoyed serving up is the sweet chili that would go on hotdogs.
"That was a big hit, especially at the Toyota Classic," she said.
Tournaments have always been a 'hard three days,' she said. But she has loved it.
"We would be there all night," Walters said.
At a normal game, she said they could go through about 300 hot dogs, 75 hamburgers, 50 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, popcorn, candy and drinks.
"We've carried it all," Walters said.
For Walters what has mattered the most are her helpers and customers. She has had many great people work with her over the years, she said. And she couldn't do it without them.
James Scogin can be reached via email at jscogin@news-graphic.com.