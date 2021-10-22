It may be hard to believe, but election season will soon begin.
Candidates can file as early as Nov. 3 with Jan. 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. as the final deadline for filing. Candidates can pick up a filing packet from the Scott County Clerk’s Office or download the forms from the Secretary of State website at www.sos.ky.gov. Prior to filing all candidates must create an account with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance at www.kref.ky.gov and submit their KREF-001 form (Spending Intent & Appointment of Campaign Treasurer). Once this form has been submitted and approved by the Registry, candidates must print out a hard copy. The completed and approved KREF-001 hard copy, along with all other required forms for local candidates may be filed with the Scott County Clerk’s Office Voter Reg/Election Dept. located on the third floor of the Scott County Courthouse during normal business hours beginning Nov. 3.
The 2022 Kentucky Election Schedule includes:
—U.S. Senator
—U.S. House of Representatives, Sixth Congressional District
—Governor
—Secretary of State
—Attorney General
—Auditor of Public Accounts
—State Treasurer
—Commissioner of Agriculture
—District judge, 14th Judicial District, First, Second Division
—Circuit judge, 14th Judicial District, First, Second Division
—County judge-executive
—County magistrates
—County clerk
—County attorney
—Jailer
—Coroner
—Sheriff
—Surveyor
—Property Valuation Administrator
—Constables
—Georgetown mayor
—Georgetown city council (a primary is held in May if more than 16 candidates qualify)
The offices listed above are all subject to a primary. Other local offices that will be on the November ballot, but are not subject to a primary include Scott County Board of Education, Districts 4 and 5; Sadieville and Stamping Ground local offices.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.