If Class 4A Bourbon County's 1-3 record doesn't catch the attention of Great Crossing, undefeated and ranked No. 10 in Class 5A football, then hopefully the number 70 does.
That's the number of points the Colonels scored in their only win of the season to date, Sept. 2 against Harrison County.
Granted, BC also gave up 53 in that contest, one that featured nearly 1,100 yards offense between the two teams. And both point totals dwarf the combined 40 GC has surrendered in four games while carving out its reputation as one of the top defensive squads in the state for the second consecutive year.
Expect a stark clash of styles at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the county-line clash at Birds Nest Stadium. News-Graphic will have the free audio broadcast on both our website and YouTube platform, and the live stream also is available via monthly subscription to NFHS Network.
NFHS is a viewing option as well for the other game involving an undefeated city team as Scott County (3-0) makes the short trip to Lexington for a clash with Paul Laurence Dunbar (1-3), also getting underway at 7:30 p.m.
Here's a closer look at the two match-ups:
Warhawks vs. Colonels
Last year's 28-7 win in Paris completed Great Crossing's run to a first-ever 5-0 start. The Warhawks have a chance to match that milestone heading into a bye week before a Sept. 30 showdown with Scott County, but it wouldn't be a shock if there are many more points on the board after the sequel.
Even with losses to West Jessamine, Belfry and last week to Cincinnati Woodward, Bourbon County checks in at an average of 35.5 points scored and 44 allowed.
Bourbon County has split its 1,453 total yards this season almost evenly between the run and the pass.
Senior quarterback Clay Estes (48-for-92, 750 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions) spreads it around to three favorite receivers: Marcus Floyd (18 catches, 172 yards), Josh Moody (13 for 180) and Cameron Santiago (10 for 170).
Estes also has rushed for nine of the Colonels' 14 touchdowns on the ground, carrying 37 times for 250 yards. Moody averages eight yards per rush on the same number of attempts, good for a team-high total of 306 yards and three scores.
It will almost certainly be tougher to gain traction against Great Crossing, which ranks among the Class 5A top five in rushing defense (first, 14 yards per game), quarterback sacks (first, 5.5 per game), fewest points allowed (fourth, 10 per game) and interceptions (tied for fourth with three).
West Virginia commit Oryend Fisher's nine sacks are three more than second-place Colton Smith of Greenwood and six more than the remainder of the 5A pack.
Opponents haven't been able to get away with double-teaming Fisher because Lawrence Stroh, Jesse Shaddix, Zach Morris and Joshua Strayer all have multiple tackles for loss against quarterbacks. Ethan Harris and Clay Spradlin also are a crucial part of the pass rush.
With throws under duress becoming every opponent's last resort, Morris, Malakhi Young and Drake Byrd all have takeaways in the Great Crossing secondary.
Morris (38 tackles) and Pilot Lukacsko (30) lead the swarm up the middle.
Great Crossing's offense played an equal role in last week's 37-7 road romp over East Jessamine. Senior QB Gabe Nichols accounted for four total touchdowns, two each on the ground and through the air.
A different running back seems to surface as the bell cow each week for the Warhawks. Jakeece Patterson, Isaiah Johnson and Cayden Allen have combined for 79 carries and 647 yards.
Nichols has distributed it to his receivers with same level of parity. Jerrius Patterson, Zackarrey Kelley, DJ Blunt, Drake Byrd and Johnson all have between four and eight catches.
Santiago's three interceptions have been the highlight for a beleaguered Bourbon defense. Cam Ron Goodwin is by far the Colonels' leading tackler with 41 stops, 3.5 for loss.
Cards vs. Bulldogs
For the second straight week, 5A No. 6 Scott County takes on a 6A opponent from the city whose strength can't be adequately judged by its record.
Dunbar (1-3) is on a three-game losing streak against the likes of 6A No. 5 Madison Central, a 29-28 thriller, 5A No. 2 Woodford County, 43-14, and 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass, 54-7.
It's certainly shades of last week, when SC welcomed Bryan Station to town on the heels of its blowout losses to state title contenders Douglass and Boyle County. The Defenders dominated the first half and went into the locker room up by three scores before the Cardinals charged back for a 21-20 victory.
History isn't on Dunbar's side. Scott County rolled to a 55-0 win last season, extending its winning streak in the series to 14 games. Only two of those triumphs have been closer than a 29-point margin at the finish. The Bulldogs' most recent win in the series was the 2005 state playoffs, 23-22 in overtime.
PLD has been trending upward under coach Wes Johnson, however. Ethan Teall (45-for-87, 521 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT) and Cole Colony (45 carries, 304 yards, 3 TD) lead the Bulldogs' offense, which also relies heavily on Noah Chapman and Jakobe Biggerstaff (26 combined catches).
Paul Garner has an interception in back-to-back games for Scott County, which has allowed only four offensive touchdowns through the first three weeks.
Tackles for loss have been the Cardinals' trademark so far. They're averaging better than seven per game, led by Elijah Adams, JaSante Harmon, Luke Valencia, AJ Wands and Kareem Graham-Booe in that category.
Scott County's offense rode the momentum of late defensive stops with trademark scoring drives after being slowed by false start penalties in the first half against Bryan Station.
Sophomore QB Andrew Hickey bounced back from his first interception of the season and hit key throws to Isaac York and Ellis Huguely down the stretch, setting up a pair of TD runs by Ali Hamdiyah and another from Huguely.
Hamdiyah's season debut after returning to SC in the preseason, then recovering from an injury, adds another playmaker to a Cardinals' backfield loaded with them.
Jacob Fryman (230 yards, 5 TD) has been the earth-mover behind SC's senior-led offensive line of Ethan Miracle, Daniel Daff, Nate Hall, Tristan Carpenter and sophomore Cristian Rodriguez.
Feickert and Huguely average seven and six yards per carry, respectively, on the outside.York (eight receptions) and Eli Lilly (five) are the top targets for Hickey (17-for-24, 326 yards, 2 TD).
Dunbar's defense had six takeaways in its first three contests. That combined with last week's sputtering start give Scott County incentive to keep mistakes to a minimum.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.