Seth Johnson (25) and Kyran Jones (21) played prominent roles along with Derrin Boyd in Georgetown's impressive Monday win over Cumberland.

 Kal Oakes

As anybody paying attention for the past few decades might have expected, it's been a quick return trip from rock bottom for Georgetown College men's basketball.

Again showing no ill effects from back-to-back road losses that dropped them a double-digit number of spots in the NAIA national poll, GC rounded out an impressive holiday weekend in Mid-South Conference play with its second home rout in three days, 82-52, over Cumberland (Tennessee) on Monday afternoon at Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium.

The one-two punch of Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd was back to its torrid early-season pace for No. 17 GC (9-3 overall, 6-3 MSC).

Jones led the Tigers with 25 points and 17 rebounds, headlining Georgetown’s 47-23 domination of the glass. Ten of those boards were on the offensive end.

Boyd sank four 3-pointers on his way to 23.

Freshman Seth Johnson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, three coming beyond the arc, and finished with a career-high 11.

Brodricks Jones blocked four shots to highlight a defensive effort that held the Phoenix (5-6, 4-5) to 36.7 percent from the field.

Tavon King topped Cumberland with 14 points. Isaac Stephens added 12 and Aaron Ridley 11. Ridley and King were the only Phoenix to hit a 3-pointer (one each) out of the visitors' 15 tries.

Ten different players scored for the Tigers, who scored on their opening possession when Chucky Wilson found Brodricks Jones for a 3-pointer.

Cumberland landed its only lead of the matinee at 6-5 on a second-chance hoop by Stephens, and it lasted all of 26 seconds. Kyran Jones answered at the 16:38 mark and put the Tigers on top to stay.

Boyd scored Georgetown's next 11 points, punctuated by a 3-pointer that made it 18-10.

The margin never dipped below double digits after Wilson's basket with 6:35 remaining in the half. It came in the middle of a 9-0 run that also featured hoops by Wales and the Joneses.

A 3-pointer from Boyd inflated the cushion to 36-19 at the half. Boyd and Kyran Jones also combined for the first seven points on the other side of intermission.

GC will try to complete a season sweep at Bethel University on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. That's followed by a trip to face another MSC newcomer from Tennessee, Freed-Hardeman, on Saturday.

A season stymied by numerous health-related starts and stops sputters on for the Georgetown women's basketball team.

After a modest two-game winning streak, the Tigers have seen four consecutive games – Martin Methodist, Pikeville, Bethel and Freed-Hardeman – postponed.

As of now, they won't take the court again until at least Jan. 27, at home against University of the Cumberlands.

