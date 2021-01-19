As anybody paying attention for the past few decades might have expected, it's been a quick return trip from rock bottom for Georgetown College men's basketball.
Again showing no ill effects from back-to-back road losses that dropped them a double-digit number of spots in the NAIA national poll, GC rounded out an impressive holiday weekend in Mid-South Conference play with its second home rout in three days, 82-52, over Cumberland (Tennessee) on Monday afternoon at Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium.
The one-two punch of Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd was back to its torrid early-season pace for No. 17 GC (9-3 overall, 6-3 MSC).
Jones led the Tigers with 25 points and 17 rebounds, headlining Georgetown’s 47-23 domination of the glass. Ten of those boards were on the offensive end.
Boyd sank four 3-pointers on his way to 23.
Freshman Seth Johnson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, three coming beyond the arc, and finished with a career-high 11.
Brodricks Jones blocked four shots to highlight a defensive effort that held the Phoenix (5-6, 4-5) to 36.7 percent from the field.
Tavon King topped Cumberland with 14 points. Isaac Stephens added 12 and Aaron Ridley 11. Ridley and King were the only Phoenix to hit a 3-pointer (one each) out of the visitors' 15 tries.
Ten different players scored for the Tigers, who scored on their opening possession when Chucky Wilson found Brodricks Jones for a 3-pointer.
Cumberland landed its only lead of the matinee at 6-5 on a second-chance hoop by Stephens, and it lasted all of 26 seconds. Kyran Jones answered at the 16:38 mark and put the Tigers on top to stay.
Boyd scored Georgetown's next 11 points, punctuated by a 3-pointer that made it 18-10.
The margin never dipped below double digits after Wilson's basket with 6:35 remaining in the half. It came in the middle of a 9-0 run that also featured hoops by Wales and the Joneses.
A 3-pointer from Boyd inflated the cushion to 36-19 at the half. Boyd and Kyran Jones also combined for the first seven points on the other side of intermission.
GC will try to complete a season sweep at Bethel University on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. That's followed by a trip to face another MSC newcomer from Tennessee, Freed-Hardeman, on Saturday.
A season stymied by numerous health-related starts and stops sputters on for the Georgetown women's basketball team.
After a modest two-game winning streak, the Tigers have seen four consecutive games – Martin Methodist, Pikeville, Bethel and Freed-Hardeman – postponed.
As of now, they won't take the court again until at least Jan. 27, at home against University of the Cumberlands.