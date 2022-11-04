To the Editor,

We can make up thousands of excuses for why we can’t do something in life. Addicts do the same thing when seeking the treatment they need. The excuse they use this time of year is “it’s the holidays, and I want to spend time with my family,” pulling on the heartstrings of their family and avoiding getting the help they need. The holidays should be a joyous, happy, and relaxing time.

