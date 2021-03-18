FRANKFORT - Great Crossing ended its losing streak with a mean streak Wednesday night, and the Warhawks clinched a return trip to the 11th Region girls’ basketball tournament as a result.
Neither a four-game skid to end the regular season nor a prior shorthanded win over Frankfort by a slimmer-than-expected margin sat well with GC, which erased all those memories with authority in a 60-32 district semifinal rout at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
Twenty-five unanswered points gave Great Crossing an insurmountable 36-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and it was a satisfying cruise to the finish line from there.
“I told them if we come out strong, our chances are gonna be real good,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “Our motto has been we’ve got to be in lion mode. Have the mentality of a lion, come out and scrap and see what happens.”
Braylee McMath piled up 13 points, six steals and four assists to lead the Lady Warhawks (11-6), who will try to unseat seven-time defending champion Franklin County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Timothi Williams added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. McMath, Williams and Ava Schureman combined for 14 thefts on 26 Panther turnovers.
All 15 GC players in uniform saw playing time, and 11 of them scored.
“That’s good for the spirit of the team, the morale, everything,” Wilson said.
Jamaya Chenault scored 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting for Frankfort (11-10). The rest of her team went 5-for-29 from the field.
It was a far cry from a 61-51 victory on Feb. 2, when the Warhawks were missing starters Williams and Raegan Barrett (six points, five rebounds) due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I knew we were a better team coming in, but we still had to perform,” Wilson said.
GC set a vastly different tone by harassing Frankfort into seven turnovers on its first eight possessions. Williams opened the onslaught with a corner three and later went coast-to-coast after a swipe for a quick 7-0 lead.
By the time Barrett and Hailey Ward added buckets in the paint, Frankfort already had more tallies in the column of timeouts used (two) than points scored (one).
“Our boys went out last night. We were all pretty upset about that, so we knew we had to make a statement,” McMath said. “We didn’t want our season to end. We’ve had a few bumps in the road, but tonight I think we came out and played better.”
Consecutive threes by Rachel Smith and McMath, followed by McMath’s steal and lay-up, made it 21-3 at the end of the opening quarter. The disparity could have been much worse: GC left at least a dozen points on the table with misses at the rim in the first eight minutes.
But the Warhawks were only getting warmed up. Five different players scored during the second-quarter portion of the scintillating 25-0 run. Williams and McMath combined for nine points in that sequence with support from Barrett, Olivia Tierney and Emma Boehm.
“We forced 22 turnovers in the first half,” McMath said. “We definitely have to keep up that defensive intensity.”
Tierney’s 3-pointer stopped a modest Frankfort run and capped a 43-12 first half. McMath’s fast break bucket by way of Barrett took the game to a running clock by virtue of a 51-15 lead with 3:05 left in the third.
Rachel Shropshire added seven points and nine rebounds for Frankfort.
Great Crossing filled its 11-day break after the frustrating losses to Christian Academy-Louisville, Anderson County, Highlands and Mercer County with mostly practice.
“We just got back to the basic fundamentals, and I think that helped us out a lot,” Wilson said.
“I’ve got to be honest,” McMath chimed in. “I was getting pretty tired of practicing, so I’m glad to finally get in another game.”
Rachel Smith (five points, four assists) rolled her ankle in what was the one minor bit of bad news for GC, but she is expected to be fine for Friday.
GC has lost all four games to Franklin County in the brief history of the rivalry by margins of six, 12, 16 and 15 points.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t do a lot of things right,” Wilson said of this year’s previous encounter with the Flyers, a 67-52 loss on Jan. 15. “We’ve got to take care of business. Now we’ve got an extra week to play, anyway. That’s always good.”