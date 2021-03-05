Nobody in the Scott County girls’ basketball camp liked losing a district game for the first time in five years.
To the extent that an ill-fated trip to Frederick Douglass one night earlier made Thursday night’s back-on-the-horse game at home against Bryan Station more meaningful, however, it served a purpose.
Scott County sealed the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs with an authoritative second-half performance at both ends of the floor and an 82-60 triumph.
“It was nice to be able to control our own destiny,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “I think that was the key to tonight. We did that, and hopefully this will be the start of another streak.”
SC, which won 40 consecutive games over its local rivals prior to Wednesday’s 56-50 verdict, punched its ticket straight to the semifinals the week of March 15, where it will face the Bryan Station-Henry Clay quarterfinal winner with a regional berth at stake.
No. 2 Sayre and No, 3 Douglass lurk on other half of the bracket.
“Very happy with the No. 1 seed. It did mean a lot. I’ve always said I’d rather be No. 1. I don’t like the underdog stuff,” Helton said. “Tonight there was a frustrated team on the other side.”
There were six lead changes and four ties in the first half before SC (7-8 overall, 5-1 district) established a modest 40-38 halftime advantage.
Bryan Station (4-10, 2-5) knotted it again early in the third period, but the Lady Cards used a 15-2 run to open a 62-46 lead entering the fourth.
A pair of technical fouls against the Defenders helped the Cards stretch that margin to its maximum of 25.
“We made some adjustments, and the kids executed overall,” Helton said. “It wasn’t always the prettiest, but I’ll tell you what, it was a good win.”
Emma Price paced SC with 25 points, six rebounds and six steals. Price, who poured in five 3-pointers, is averaging 28.7 points per game in the Cards’ last three home games, all district wins.
“Now Emma’s a focal point,” Helton said. “The flip side of that is nine times out of 10, she’s guarding the other team’s best player. She was on a face guard for 27, 28 minutes, and then coming back down the floor and getting her release. Really proud of her."
Kenady Tompkins continued her do-it-all senior campaign with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Maleiyah Moore (14 points, five assists) and Kaylie Wise (10 points, nine rebounds, four steals) joined the double-figure parade, while Tyra Young (nine points, four boards, three assists) narrowly missed.
“I was really pleased with how Maleiyah came out tonight. If she can do that, that balances our whole team. We need balanced wings, because right now on any given night they can (defend) one side or the other,” Helton said. “Tyra gave us a big spark, and that (21 minutes at point guard) also gives us a chance to move KT back to the position where she’s a little more familiar.”
Tania Woodall topped Bryan Station with 23 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Makari Murphy added 13 points.
Bryan Station committed 17 of its 29 turnovers in the second half.
Although there’s a week remaining in the KHSAA regular season, SC won’t play any games after Friday’s home date with Lexington Catholic to minimize its possible contacts in the ongoing pandemic.
“I would be really excited if we could (finish at .500). We let one or two slip away from us. It would be good for the kids, a morale boost going into a big week of practice and then the district. It’s hard to do a week of practice off a loss,” Helton said.
“We’ve been cramming everything in, and sometimes it works and sometimes it don’t. Everything works better when the ball’s going in the hole, though.”
It was Scott County's second time hitting 80 points this winter, both against Bryan Station. The Cards cleared that threshold in 17 of their 35 games last season.