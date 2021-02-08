Gregory Alan Hunter
Gregory Alan Hunter, 66, husband of Judi Hunter, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at his home.
Services will be private. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 8:11 pm