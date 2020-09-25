Given the current, restricted state of ticket sales for football tickets at Birds’ Nest Stadium, it was easy for Scott County coach Jim McKee to call an informal parents’ meeting immediately after the horn in Friday night’s 42-14 win over George Rogers Clark.
The one-sided result extended SC’s winning streak over a long-time, off-and-on rival to 21 games. But this victory – accomplished after the teams only found out they were playing one another at 3:30 p.m. Thursday – was unique, and the venerable, vociferous boss in the bucket hat wanted everyone to savor it.
“(GRC deserves) a ton of credit. They wanted to win. We wanted to win. We all understand that,” McKee said. “But at the end of the day, here at 10 o’clock, I’m serious that I don’t even know if we’ll play next week. I just thought it was the right thing to do (to play).”
Scott County (3-0) scored on six of its seven drives, including a 13-play, six-minute sequence near the end of the second quarter and a 14-play, eight-minute tour de force to christen the third.
Essentially a double possession, those scores transformed a 14-14 tie into a two-touchdown margin and turned it over to a lights-out defense.
“We just watched them (on film) today,” said A.J. Young, whose seven tackles led the Cardinals and earned Brickhouse Properties defensive player of the game honors. “We had to just give 110 percent. (Defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre) just told us do what we do, read our keys, and that’s what we did.”
SC stymied GRC tailback Azariah Israel, who led the state with nearly 2,400 rushing yards a year ago, to 55 yards on 12 carries.
GRC’s two top receivers, tight end Dylan Gibson and flanker Dawson Gay, combined for 10 catches from Jordan Manley and both of their team’s touchdowns. But led by Campton Martin, who grabbed his fourth interception of the young season and later nearly scooped another before it hit the turf, the Cards held the talented targets in check.
Manley spent most of the second half scrambling for dear life.
“We kind of switched coverages and ran more zone to try to cut that off a little bit and take away the threats,” Martin said.
It was another do-everything night for Martin, who rushed for an even 100 yards, including touchdowns of five, four and 17 yards.
He blocked a punt to set up his first score, and swatted the extra point after GRC answered with a 16-yard TD strike from Manley to Gay.
Martin shares his coach’s sense of urgency in this strangest of seasons.
“Weight room’s a little part of it, but mostly my thoughts of me being a senior, and because of corona, this could be it,” he said. “It could all end in a day, and I’m just making the most of it right now.”
Even as the apparent team MVP through September – or maybe because he is – Martin receives no special treatment. McKee compared the relationship to a name that is considered Cardinal royalty.
“I do want him to enjoy that tonight, and he will, and he should. Some people might look at it as, ‘Aw, man,’ but I have to keep pushing him to get even more out of him,” the coach said. “Those kind of guys don’t come around all the time. Scotty Daniel and I are good friends right now. He’s 25 years old, and we go out to eat or whatever and sit around and talk like two grown adults. We probably weren’t that good of friends when Scotty Daniel was playing, because I knew how much we had to have out of him.”
Montago Jones led SC on the ground with 24 carries for 140 yards and two scores, a 1-yarder late in the first quarter, and a 44-yard ramble on fourth-and-1 that put it out of reach with 7:24 remaining in the fourth.
Haaden Jones raced untouched 14 yards for his initial varsity touchdown to close out a night on which SC initially thought it would be playing Frederick Douglass, then wondered if it would take the field at all.
The Douglass game was postponed due to Fayette County’s COVID-19 infection rate cresting in the White House Task Force’s “red zone” both Wednesday and Thursday.
“That’s what I wanted to make sure their parents understood,” McKee said. “We’ve won so many games for so long that they’re like, ‘Aw, 42-14.’ We controlled this football game. We controlled the game last week completely. That’s not a bad football team. We have less than 500 boys in our school right now. We’ve beaten three teams with 6A enrollments, and we’ve got to play another one (Ryle) next week, so that’s no small accomplishment in my opinion.”
Young’s stop of Israel for a short gain, sandwiched between two incomplete passes, doused GRC’s opening drive.
Martin made his patented beeline around the edge to smother Tate Spayd’s punt. Cayden Marshall recovered and set up SC at the GRC 18 for its opening series.
Hamilton and Jones set the stage for Martin’s scoring scamper.
“I thought Campton’s blocked punt was big. It put us up 7-0,” McKee said. “He played really well. He’s coming on. He made a couple touchdown runs where they had him dead to rights.”
After Israel’s conversion on fourth-and-1 near midfield, Manley and Spayd hooked up for GRC’s longest play of the night, a 34-yard bomb. That set up Manley’s 16-yard scoring strike to a wide-open Gay at the end of a post pattern.
The tireless Martin, whose PAT block was the margin of victory against Bryan Station in week one, knocked down another to protect the lead.
“Me and Jeremy (Hamilton) are working on getting in shape better, so we can go every single play,” Martin said. “We’ve got to keep going, keep pushing it.
Jones, Martin and Hamilton each logged a first down on SC’s next drive, a 10-play, 54-yard parade capped by Jones’ first TD.
Scott County then failed to capitalize on Martin’s interception and 32-yard return and punted for the only time all evening. GRC took advantage and tied the game on a 15-yard connection from Manley to Gibson and a two-point rush out of the wildcat formation by Braxton O’Hara.
GRC enjoyed possession for only 1:01 in the next 15 minutes of game time.
“I felt like that we had a couple play action (passes) that we could hit ‘em on, but I just kept ‘em in the bag, because we’re not protecting great yet, and we didn’t need ‘em,” McKee said. “I wanted to give them the ball back in the first half with not enough time to score, and then I knew we got the ball to start the second half."
Martin’s longest scoring run of the night was the lone TD in the third quarter. Jaxon Saylor reached the stick on fourth-and-13 from the GRC-36 to extend that lengthy march.
Two big catches by Gibson put GRC (0-2) in the red zone to the fourth, but a bad snap followed by two incomplete passes ended the threat.
“(The game) was kind of out of nowhere, but we were still actually pretty prepared. Their offense was pretty easy to read for the most part,” Martin said. “They have a really good tailback. He played a great game. We played hard. We watched a little bit of film today. That’s what we went off of, and we did our best.”
Israel’s longest run of the night was nine yards.
Elijah Adams, Kevin Herbert, Issac Krebs, Spencer Wood, Luke Colvin, Cade Tackett and Hamilton each had hands in at least one tackle for loss, usually at Israel or Manley's expense.
“We settled in. Manley’s a nice player. Israel’s a great back,” McKee said. “Hats off to our defense. I’ve never seen (Israel) play in a game where he didn’t get away, every film, every highlight. Everything I’ve seen, he was able to get away, get away, get away, get away, and our guys really did a good job of hemming him in.”