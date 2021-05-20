A district opponent seeking rapid revenge four days after a frustrating finish is a tough assignment for a favored but young team.
In what is surely a sign of its developing maturity, Scott County softball handled that scenario with minimal difficulty Tuesday, winning 6-1 at Bryan Station.
SC (12-15 overall, 4-1 42nd District) backed up a 4-3 win late last week and set up a home showdown Friday against Frederick Douglass (14-12, 5-0) with the regular-season title and top seed in the upcoming playoffs at stake.
Emma Price (3-for-4, one run scored) and Ada Little (2-for-4 with a double) furnished five of Scott County’s nine hits from the top two slots in the lineup.
Taylor Reid, who entered the game with one previous hit in limited varsity duty, also had two hits. Ellie Price belted a double and knocked in a pair of runs.
It was ample support for Little, who piled up 13 strikeouts, increasing her No. 9 total in the state to 189 as an eighth grader. Bryan Station’s run was unearned. The lefty held the Defenders to four hits while walking only one.
Emma Price ignited the Cards by hitting a leadoff single, stealing second and third and scoring on a passed ball in the top of the first.
Kaylie Wise started the second frame with a double and made it home on groundouts by Kenley Ison and Reid.
A leadoff walk and a single helped Bryan Station (12-10, 2-4) halve the deficit in the fourth, but SC immediately padded the lead with two.
Ison was hit by a pitch and Reid singled to set up an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Ellie Price. Emma Price’s two-out hit made it 4-1.
Though SC couldn’t capitalize on Little’s leadoff double in the sixth, Reid and Ellie Price’s consecutive two-baggers opened the floodgates an inning later. Another sharp single from Emma Price provided additional insurance.
The Cards were stymied by the same 6-1 margin Monday night at top-25 Estill County.
In a duel between two of the state’s top power pitchers, Emma Winkle whiffed 13 Cards, while Little sat down eight Engineers.
It was a 2-1 tussle until the bottom of the sixth, when Estill County (25-4) plated four unearned runs to put it away.
Ison, Little and Delaney Vaughn had SC’s three hits. Vaughn’s single plated Ellie Price to tie it at one in the top of the fourth.
The Engineers struck again in the fifth on Winkle’s RBI groundout after back-to-back hits.
SC traveled to Mercer County on Thursday prior to the Douglass battle. The final week of the regular season will be typically tough, including clashes with Assumption, Woodford County and Madison Central.
