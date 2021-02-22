Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 22, 2021 @ 10:46 pm
Jonathan Wayne Dailey
Jonathan Wayne Dailey, 54, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Louisville. No services are planned at this time. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
