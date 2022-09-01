Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 6:24 pm
Joyce Ann Wright Wood
Joyce Ann Wright Wood, 83, passed away Monday, Aug.29, 2022. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
