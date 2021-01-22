For the first time in this strangest of seasons, Georgetown College men's basketball can make a Point A to Point B comparison after Thursday night's trip to McKenzie, Tennessee.
All signs indicate a program that is on its customary upward slope as the Tigers travel into the second half of the Mid-South Conference campaign.
GC blasted its third league rival in six days and completed a regular-season sweep of MSC newcomer Bethel, 94-76.
The Tigers had a much tougher time with the Wildcats at home back on Dec. 5, trailing by seven points in the second half before escaping with an 85-80 victory.
This time, aside from a 13-4 stumble at the start, it was all GC. The Tigers scored 43 of the next 61 points to pocket a 16-point lead at the half. That cushion crested at 27 on the other side of intermission.
No. 17 Georgetown put five players in double digits.
Kyran Jones topped the Tigers (10-3, 7-3) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, already his sixth game with at least 20 and 10 simultaneously in those categories this season.
Derrin Boyd sank six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Brodricks Jones, one of only two seniors on GC's current active roster, had 18 points to go with five rebounds. The Joneses combined to go 12-for-13 from the free throw line.
Carson Newsome and Seth Johnson each chipped in 10. Both were among seven different Tigers who contributed to a 14-for-29 showing from beyond the arc.
Jaquay Wales crafted a career-high with 11 of the Tigers' 19 assists.
Since consecutive losses two weeks ago to Shawnee State (74-73, on a last-second basket) and Thomas More (88-48, the team's lowest point total and largest losing margin in recent memory), GC has won its past three games by an average gap of 24.
That streak has vaulted GC from sixth place to second in the MSC standings.
Jon Brown led Bethel (7-9, 2-9) with 17 points. Myron McKinney added 12.
Georgetown shot an even 50 percent from the field while badgering Bethel into 41.9 percent and enjoying a 35-28 edge on the boards.
Michael Turay's 3-pointer triggered an 8-0 Tiger run in response to the Wildcats' early surge. McKinney hit both a three in reply and two free throws to help Bethel keep its lead, but a Boyd trifecta gave GC a 22-20 advantage at the 9:15 mark.
After Tyler Neely briefly tied it, consecutive threes from Newsome and Boyd vaulted the Tigers ahead to stay.
Additional runs of seven and six unanswered points, the latter closing the half, made it 47-31 going into the locker room.
Chucky Wilson's bucket and yet another Boyd three began the second session in similar fashion.
Bethel clawed within 63-50 on Brown's basket with 11:50 to go. Johnson scored all of his points on the evening during a 25-11 run that gave Georgetown its peak advantage at the 4:44 mark.
GC stays in the Volunteer State to face Freed-Hardeman on Saturday.