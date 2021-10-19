Neighbor, have you ever wanted to make a movie? I've made a couple of short films over the years. I'm not very good at it, but it doesn't matter. It feels good to have made something.
The people behind movie #5 of our 13 Movies of Halloween, "Edge of the Axe," made the movie they wanted to make, and that's great. The people I admire most are the people that set out to make their dream come true and made it happen.
Callie and I weren't always completely on board with their dream. And that's why today, we're going to talk a bit about criticism.
Putting your work out there into the world is a vulnerable feeling. You open yourself up to the criticism of others, and that can feel scary. I know that because I'm putting my work on a stage right now for you to potentially criticize.
The filmmakers behind "Edge of the Axe" took that leap too, and opened their door for a feedback sandwich delivery from me and Callie.
"Edge of the Axe" is the old story of an axe murderer on the loose in a small town in northern California, stalking victims everywhere from pig farms to automated car washes. Who's behind the crimes? Are the victims related? Why does the killer wear a mask made of popcorn ceiling? Some of these questions are mostly answered.
Right away, one major strength of "Edge of the Axe" is that it has plenty of likable characters. There aren't any cannon fodder characters you're waiting to see picked off; you want to see these characters get away unharmed. We particularly enjoyed the dynamic between the two male leads, Gerald and Richard, who evidently have a side hustle where they go into homes or businesses to locate the sources of foul odors. In my old neighborhood, I knew a guy who had a side career doing whatever you'd call this vocation. He was good at it, and it made him decent money. It's good work if you can get it I suppose.
But I digress. Sniffing around (literally) a bar basement leads to Gerald and Richard discovering not just a body, but also that they are stuck in an 80's slasher movie.
Now for the criticism part of the feedback sandwich: the big reveal of the killer's identity just didn't compute for us. No pun intended there, as computers and budding internet technology play a role in tracking the killer. Who were these characters? Any of them? There was so much explanation crammed into the third act that I'm still trying to untangle what happened, how it happened, to whom it happened, and whether or not I'm just overthinking the whole thing. For some perspective, Callie slept through the entire third act; the mystery being solved just wasn't worth it to her at that point.
Also, in our neighborhood we are extremely opposed to violence towards animals in movies. That's mainly because it's just no fun, but from a storytelling standpoint, I get it: that's the bad guy. I don't need that character to kill a dog or something to spoon feed the narrative to me; my comprehension is just fine. "Edge of the Axe" features not one, not two, but three scenes of this, and they all come after we've already seen the killer in action. What's the point? I guess that qualifies as our trigger warning for you.
By its release in 1989, there was probably already a degree of looking backwards to the slasher salad days of the early 80s for "Edge of the Axe." But there seemed to be an attempt to look forward as well, with early data mining and instant messaging figuring prominently into the story. It's a fairly specific vision, and it helps to set the movie apart from others like it. We loved this aspect of the movie, as well as the care it took bringing its characters to life.
Unfortunately that confusing third act really brought "Edge of the Axe" down for us, but we respect the people behind the movie for going for it and creating what they wanted to create. We give it two-and-a-half stars.
For the next few movies in our 13 Movies of Halloween series, we'll be taking a look at some releases from all the way back in summer 2021. Until then, Callie and I hope to see you at the drive-in.