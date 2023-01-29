One man was killed and another sustained life threatening injuries when a truck rear-ended an SUV on I-75 Sunday, Jan. 29, said Deputy Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival to the scene, deputies requested the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit respond to the crash site, due to the severity of the injury, Tackett said.
Preliminary investigation suggests a Dodge Ram 1500 rear ended a Honda Pilot causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, said investigators.
The driver of the Ram, Victor Whitehead, of Almont, Michigan, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Scott County Coroner, Mark Sutton.
The passenger in the Ram was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life threating injuries.
The driver and passengers of the Honda Pilot were treated and released at the University of Kentucky hospital.
This collision remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit. Deputies were assisted on scene by Georgetown Police Department, Scott County Fire Department, GSC EMS and Scott County Coroner’s Office.