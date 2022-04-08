An anonymous $1 million donation to Georgetown College is meant to encourage additional gifts, but its impact goes a long way towards establishing the college is well on its way back from a difficult decade.
“Such a gift will help ensure greater financial stability for the institution,” said Georgetown College President Rosemary Allen.
The gift is being made without any restrictions, enabling the college to use the funds as it deems best, Allen said.
Soon, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools will begin its accreditation process of Georgetown College, which spent much of the past decade on probation due to concerns about the college’s financial stability. The accreditation process includes a review of all aspects of an institution’s operations, from academic quality in the classroom to financial operations. Included in the process is the strength of a school’s financial support from the community and alumni, and so an unrestricted million-dollar gift strengthens the college’s position in that area.
Probation was lifted for Georgetown College in 2018. The accreditation surveys are requested by the institution, but are necessary in order for a school to qualify for federal programs, including federally guaranteed student loans.
“The gift increases our unrestricted net assets and helps demonstrate that we have the resources necessary to support the college in serving our students well,” Allen said.
In addition to probation, the college’s former president was fired late last year amidst allegations of sexual assault. Allen, a long-time administrator with the college, was named president early this year, and the alumni have shown support for the college’s first woman president.
“Financial support for Georgetown College continues to grow,” said John Davis, senior vice president for advancement. “For example, just last month during our annual Giving Day, we exceeded the goal of 800 contributions in a single 24-hour period. Those, along with the million-dollar gift, ensure we continue the tradition of high-quality education for which Georgetown is well know.”
The million donation is deeply appreciated by the college and its students, Davis said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.