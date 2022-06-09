There will be at least one new member of the Scott County Board of Education next year after two-term board member Kevin Kidwell elected not to file for re-election.
Kidwell has served on the school board representing District 4 since 2015.
Becky Nelson and Stephen Smith have each filed for the District 4 seat and will appear on the ballot in that order.
Earlier this year JoAnna Fryman resigned her District Two seat after moving out of the district. Wendy Young was appointed to serve until the November general election. Young will be challenged for that seat in November by Judith Littleton Boggs and Leah F. Sanders. They will appear in the ballot in that order.
Six candidates are vying for the District 5 seat on the school board. In order of how they will appear on the ballot: Christopher Logan, Elizabeth V. Crossley, April Baker, Eleanor Ratliff, Stephanie Watson Powers and Marijean Long. Powers is the incumbent.
The deadline for filing for school board was June 7. The school board is a non-partisan position, and so early filing is unnecessary for the May primaries. Drawing for ballot positions were held Thursday at the Scott County Courthouse and streamed live on the Scott County Clerk’s Facebook page.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.