Almost 11 percent of Scott County’s 44,250 registered voters have requested mail-in ballots for the November election, according to the Scott County Clerk’s Office.
Through the state portal, some 4,713 county voters have requested mail-in ballots as of last Friday, according to Amber Hoffman, county election coordinator.
The ballots aren’t distributed based upon political party, so it is unknown their political party. But earlier this month, the Associated Press reported the majority of Kentucky mail-in ballots were from Democrats, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Most Scott County voters are now registered as Republicans with 21,360, compared to 19,023 voters registered as Democrats, according to the latest voter registration statistics provided by the county clerk’s office. Some 2,164 voters have registered as independent, Libertarian or another political party.
There are more females registered as voters in Scott County with 22,950, compared to 21,300 male registered voters.
The most heavy GOP district contains Oxford, Cherry Blossom, Rocky Creek, Leesburg and Elkhorn Green subdivisions with 4,458, although that district also has the most registered Democrats with 3,287. Democrats have the greatest margin in the area that contains the Peninsula, Scott County Courthouse, Ed Davis, Georgetown College, Old Mill and the Stables subdivision with 2,389, compared to 1,617 registered Republicans.
The deadline for registering to vote in the November election is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.. You can register to vote at www.govoteky.com
In Kentucky, any voter concerned of being at risk of contracting COVID-19 are able to request mail-in ballots for the general election. That eligibility to vote absentee also applies to people who are in contact with others who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. This is part of a bipartisan agreement reached last month by Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.
A mail-in ballot can be requested through a State Board of Elections portal at www.govoteky.com and follow the instructions at the ballot request portal. The portal will close Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.. While everyone is eligible to vote by mail, you will need to check a box that states you are voting absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact the Scott County Clerk’s Office directly if the portal doesn’t work.
Be sure to sign both the inner and outer envelope and be certain to seal both envelopes. Failure to sign or seal the ballot is the most common reason a mail-in ballot was not counted in the primary. The ballot can be mailed as soon as it is completed, but the ballot must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 in order to be counted. There will be a drop box at the Scott County Courthouse.
If you request a mail-in ballot, you cannot vote in person.
Starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2, voters will have three weeks to cast their ballots in person at the Scott County Public Library. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday and from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 24 and 31. These hours may be adjusted based upon turnout, said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.
On Election Day, county voters will have eight locations from which to choose to vote including the library, Northern Elementary School, Southern Elementary School, Eastern Elementary School, Western Elementary School, Anne Mason Elementary School, Stamping Ground Elementary and Royal Spring Middle School. Any registered Scott County voter can vote at any of these locations, Johnson said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.