As a retired educator and high school principal Joe Pat Covington values school safety.
I just feel strongly we needed to add SROs (school resource officers) said Covington, county judge-executive. “The fiscal court agreed and we managed a grant to hire a DARE officer to work county-wide.”
On Monday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office swore in two SROs for the upcoming year. This means the county has hired four SROs for the schools plus a DARE officer. Last year, there were five SROs to cover the system’s 17 schools, but there are now 11 slotted positions for the upcoming year.
Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker is hoping to eventually have at least one SRO at each school, including preschool, and two at the two high schools, Great Crossing and Scott County. State law requires an SRO on each campus, but the groupings in Scott County — SCHS, Phoenix Horizon and Scott County Middle School or GCHS, Elkhorn Crossing School and Western Elementary, for example, are each on what is considered a campus. In other words, a single SRO now covers three schools.
“I want to have an SRO at every single school,” Parker said.
Both the Scott County Fiscal Court and the City of Georgetown are hiring the SROs through their respective law enforcement agencies.
“We are trying to utilize retired police officers,” Covington said, adding they are trained and their experience is invaluable.
Swore in this week to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were Mike Caudill and Derek Hall.
Deputy Caudill retired as a lieutenant last August after 23 years. Hall retired from the Kentucky State Police and has also served with the U.S. Postal Service.