SADIEVILLE — A $180,000 grant was approved by the Bluegrass Area Development District (ADD) to complete necessary renovations on Vine Street.
A resolution to formally accept the grant was passed a special-called meeting Thursday afternoon. The grant is an 80-20 matching grant, meaning that Sadieville must pay 20 percent of the $180,000 total. The project in total will cost approximately $225,000.
Natalie Flores-Esquivel with the Bluegrass ADD was in attendance to explain the funding and necessity for the project.
“This project, we originally applied for discretionary funding in June of last year,” she said. “This discretionary funding request has been approved and the entire amount asked was approved of $180,000 for the improvements on Vine Street to have an extra connection to the back alley to have an alternative entrance and exit for emergency vehicles, as well as widening one of the curves on Vine Street.”
Sadieville Mayor Robert Wagoner said the city has already paid approximately $20,000 of its portion on the design phase to Frankfort-based engineering firm, HMB.
“We did a preliminary design on it and (HMB) did a drone flyover,” he said. “There’s been schematics that our engineer has from HMB so those kind of pictures, that’s where we did a determination that we needed to do something. On the east end of the street, after it goes up, on the rise it gets very narrow. In fact, it gets so narrow that a pickup truck can have a hard time getting through there without getting on the sidewalk.”
Several issues are being address within this project, including the possible removal of sidewalks in order to widen Vine Street, the opening up of alleyways to allow easier access for emergency vehicles, the relocation of some street parking and some resurfacing, Wagoner said.
This project has been in the works since a devastating fire that occurred shortly after Christmas in 2018, Wagoner said.
“There was an issue with the emergency vehicles getting through there,” Wagoner said. “We had a house burn because there was parking blocking the west end of the street and so by the time we got the firetrucks out of the street and around, the house was already totally engulfed. It’s also become very tight for the ambulances to get up there.”
Following the incident, Wagoner said the street became a safety issue for the city and because of this the project was able to go into development.
“With the state, it became a safety issue and that’s how we were able to get discretionary funds from the governor’s issue,” Wagoner said. “District Superintendent at District 7 Kelly Baker and Commissioner Bobbi Jo Lewis with the transportation cabinet signed off on it.”
At the special meeting, Wagoner also proposed the city having its own bank account in order to better track the financial records associated with the project. Both Flores-Esquivel and City Attorney Jason Obermeyer concurred that this would be beneficial for record-keeping purposes.
The city will hold a town hall meeting for all citizens to attend and hear more details about the project firsthand, as well as express any concerns they may have about the project. This meeting will likely be around the first of June, but an exact date has not yet been determined, Wagoner said.
Following the town hall meeting, the city will put out bids for the project for about a month, which will then need to be approved before construction can officially begin. If construction is able to start this summer, Wagoner said the project could be completed as early as the end of the year.
Over the weekend, the city was approved for an additional $5,000 grant from Kentucky American Water for watershed draining on Vine Street as well.
Although the project is relatively small in scale, Wagoner said it will be beneficial to the city.
“It’s not a huge project, but it’s big for Sadieville,” he said.
The Sadieville City Commission also held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 26. The following actions were taken:
— The Railroad Festival was scheduled for Sept. 18.
— A $70,000 conservation grant application for the new splash pad at Veteran’s Park was approved and submitted to the Bluegrass ADD. The grant is a 50-50 matching grant, meaning the city will need to pay 50 percent of the project.
— A kayak docking space will also be developed, but costs and dates have yet to be finalized.
— The purchase of several flowers was approved for the downtown beautification project.
— The U.S. 25 road construction project is expected to start this summer.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.