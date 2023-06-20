Two areas have been activated as part of the broadband joint project now under way between the Scott County Fiscal Court and Charter/Spectrum, said Ben U. Sellis, director of government affairs for the cable company.
Three-to-four additional areas will be activated soon, Sellis added.
The activated areas are Stamping Ground in the Locust Fork area, and the Ironworks Pike area and include some 267 homes. Most of the areas to be activated soon are also in the southern part of the county, and west on Frankfort Pike, Sellis said. No specific timetable was given, but “soon,” Sellis said.
Scott County and Charter/Spectrum began the $21 million broadband project last year n an effort to bring Internet access to most of the county. The project covers over 400 miles and includes well over 5,000 addresses, Sellis said.
The project has not progressed as quickly as officials hoped due to access to poles which are used to string the fiber wiring. The poles are owned by various utilities including Kentucky Utilities, Bluegrass Energy Co-op and Owen Electric and the Scott County project requires access to almost 8,000 poles. The majority of the Scott County project will be aerial, which means wiring strung from pole to pole.
“The progress of the project is fully dependent on how quickly we can get poles turned around,” Sellis said. “Access to the poles is one of the biggest delays in a project like this.”
Mike Pedelty, a spokesman for Charter/Spectrum agreed.
“We own very few poles,” Pedelty said. “So, we have to negotiate with the other pole owners. Construction is what we do, but we have to work with the other pole owners, which takes time.”
Poles have to be inspected, and replaced if necessary, Pedelty said. Engineering on the poles has to be conducted, including measuring the distance between wiring for various utilities. Permits for all 8,000 poles have been submitted, Sellis said.
“We feel like we should be moving faster,” Sellis said. “The scale of the project is big.”
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has been instrumental in bringing the various pole owners together with Charter/Spectrum, Pedelty said.
“The judge has really helped us with negotiations,” he said. “It’s not like that everywhere else. It is amazing the work the judge has done to keep this project moving.”
Since the Scott County broadband project launched last year, similar projects have started throughout the country due a push by the federal government and funding through the American Rescue Act Plan and other federal grants. Scott County’s project was held back when the fiscal court elected to seek a $3.1 million grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
“Scott County is our first county-wide partnership in the country,” Sellis said.
Covington agreed.
“I know it is frustrating for people who want internet access, but we are ahead of the curve,” he said adding that his own home is without internet. “I’m looking forward to getting internet at home and not relying on hot spots.”
Sellis and Pedelty said they hoped the project will be complete by “the end of the year,” but each added that much work remained.
“But wouldn’t that be a nice Christmas present, if the project was completed by year end,” Covington said.