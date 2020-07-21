This year’s Festival of the Horse has met the same fate as many other festivals this year with the coronavirus outbreak.
Cancelled.
Lori Saunders, of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism said it was a tough, but collaborative decision to cancel this years festival to protect the safety of the attendees, volunteers and all involved.
“So much of our daily lives have been disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including events and activities that we all love in Georgetown (and) Scott County,” Saunders said. “And while this year’s Festival of the Horse has been disrupted … the festival will bounce back and we will push play in 2021.”
Though the decision was tough, she said it was a the right one to cancel.
“While our hearts so desperately wanted to host the 40th anniversary of the Festival of the Horse, in our minds we could not see a way to practice safe social distancing during the many activities over a three-day-event,” she said.
Next year Saunders said they plan to have a big party highlighting Georgetown’s sister-city, Tahara, Japan, Yuko-En garden and the 40th anniversary of the Festival of the Horse.
“Next year is like a triple threat,” she said. “We got the 40th anniversary of the Festival of the Horse. It’ll be 31 years with our relationship with our sister-city, Tahara. And, it will also be 21 years that we celebrate the Yuko-En garden.
Georgetown/Scott County Tourism looks forward to working on the program for next year’s festival, Saunders said.
