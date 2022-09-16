The results are in! Winners of the Colt and Filly Review Parade and the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses were announced Tuesday night. Festival of the Horse officials congratulated each contestant in a Facebook post. The winners are as follows:
Colt & Filly Review Parade
Best Floats Entry
1.) Children’s Montessori School
2.) First United Methodist Preschool
3.) Georgetown Child Development
Best Themed Entry
1.) Josef Schellig
2.) Girl Scouts Troop 7185
Toyota Grand Parade of Horses
Individual Best Costume (16 years or older)
1.) Melissa Lanham
2.) Rebecca Brok
3.) Sheri H. Scott
Individual Best Costume (16 years or younger)
1.) Felicity Taylor
2.) Emily Wines
Best Group Costume
1.) Debbie Bottom
2.) Montgomery County 4-H Saddle Club
Best Non-Costume Group
1.) Peggy Angel
2.) Natalie Martin
Silver Stirrup Award
Rory Beville
Bonnie Neuville Award
Aspen Cross
