Editor’s Note: The News-Graphic will run remaining winners from the Georgetown Kiwanis Scott County Fair as they are submitted to us. Below is a working list.
Family and Consumer Sciences
Adult
• Apparel Accessory: Marjorie Baker, first place.
• Apparel, Fashion: Pam Murphy, first place, division champion, and Family and Consumer Sciences Exhibit’s Reserve Champion.
• Apparel, Quilted: Marjorie Baker, first place.
• Art, Drawing: Dede Newcomb, first place.
• Art, Paint: Dede Newcomb, first place.
• Baking, Cookies: Connie Bryd, first place.
• Baking, Cake: Connie Bryd, first place.
• Baking, Pie: Pelly Francis, first place and division champion.
• Basketry, Novelty: Marjorie Baker, first place and division champion.
• Embroidery, Swedish: Cindy Kettenring, first place and division champion.
• Food Preservation, Green Beans: Cindy Kettenring, first place.
• Food Preservation, Jams, etc.: Cindy Kettenring, first place.
• Food Preservation, Pickles: Shana Davios, first place and division champion.
• Holiday Decorations, Spring: Dede Newcomb, first place.
• Holiday Decorations, Summer: Marjorie Baker, first place and division champion.
• Holiday Decorations, Autumn: Marjorie Baker, first place.
• Holiday Decorations, Winter: Mary Ann Gaeddert, first place and division champion.
• Knitting, Home Decor and Afghans: Marjorie Baker, first place and division champion.
• Miscellaneous, None: Pelly Francis, first place and division champion.
• Photography, Black and White: Shana Davis, first place and division champion.
• Photography, Color: Shana Davis, first place.
• Rug Making, Woven: Marc Baker, first place and division champion.
• Quilts, Tech. Based: Marjorie Baker, first place.
• Quilts, Machine: Marjorie Baker, first place; Cindy Kettenring, first place, division champion, and Family and Consumer Sciences Exhibit’s Grand Champion.
• Quilts, Miscellaneous: Marjorie Baker, first place.
Youth
• Apparel, Accessory: Henry Hisel, first place and division champion.
• Apparel, Fashion: Lillian Hisel, first place.
• Apparel, Quilted: Esther Pantane, first place.
• Art, Drawing: Olive Porter, first place.
• Art, Mixed Media: Anson Newcomb, first place.
• Art, Paint: Michelle Vandelune, first place, division champion, and Family and Consumer Sciences Exhibit’s Youth Grand Champion.
• Art, Paper: Brookelynn Stefanic, first place.
• Baking, Brownies/Blondies: Quincy Jerome, first place and division champion.
• Baking, Cookies: Asa Francis, first place.
• Beading, Jewelry: Charlie Hisel, first place and division champion.
• Crochet, Home Decor and Afghans: Theresa Jarboe, first place and division champion.
• Doll/Toy Making, Cloth: Maura Allen, first place, division champion, and Family and Consumer Sciences Exhibit’s Youth Reserve Champion.
• Doll/Toy Making, Non-cloth, etc.: Andrew Jarboe, first place.
• Holiday Decorations, Winter: Beylah Davis, first place and division champion.
• Photography, Black and White: Beylah Davis, first place.
• Photography, Color: Lillian Hisel, first place and division champion.
• Miscellaneous, None: Henry Hisel, first place and division champion.
Horticulture
Adult
• Honey Amber: Micheal Wiley, first place.
• Honey Light: Marc Baker, first place.
• Honey Dark: Michael Wiley, first place and class champion.
• Miniature AC5: Patti Bridge, first place and class champion.
• Single Cosmo: Marjorie Baker, first place.
• Single Daylily: Connie Bryd, first place and class champion.
• Single Rose Pink: Connie Byrd, first place
Youth
• Fairy Garden: Emerson Jerome, first place and class champion.
• Miniature Arrangement: Addalynn Stafanic, first place and class champion.
• Single Any: Quincy Jerome, first place.
• Single Daylily: Quincy Jerome, first place.
• Single Marigold: Quincy Jerome, first place.
• Single Sunflower: Alex Jerome, first place and class champion.
• Single Zinnia: Genevive Davis, first place.
• Table Arrangement: Alex Jerome, first place.
• Vegetable Sculpture: Baylah Davis, first place and class champion.
CGPTA Tractor Pull
• Kids Class: Cara Doss, “Bits N’ Pieces”
• 8 Horsepower Altered: Tim Toles, “Whatchamacallit”
• 14 Horsepower and Understock: Josh Taylor, “Thrill Ride”
• Economy Stock: Tim Toles, “Patriot”
• Lite Altered: Rodney Sutton, “Carnage”
• 23 Horsepower and Understock: Eric Varner, “Red Hot N’ Rolling”
• 12/14 Horsepower Altered: Austin Taylor, “Silver Dollar”
• Motorcycle Class: Eddie Stivers, “Little Kentuckian”
• 50.5 Cube: Scottie Burns, “International”
• Outlaw Class: Austin Ernest, “Out of Adjustment”
• 25 Stock Twin: Eric Varner, “Maxxed Out”
TNT Truck and Tractor Pull
• Super Modified 4WD Truck: Dean Lickliter, “Wicked Ways”
• 2.6/3.0 Diesel Truck: Shawn Oesterriter, “Moo Money”
• Light-Limited Super Stock Tractor: Lindsay Moore, “Old Rags”
• Super Modified 2WD Truck: Cleaver Perry, “Dirty Deeds”
• 10,000 lb. Hot Farm Tractor: Channing Swindle, “Runnin’ Late”